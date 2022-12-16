SolidGoldFX buys Diamond pedals to keep the brand going

SolidGoldFx has purchased fellow Canadian pedal brand Diamond, over a year after the latter closed shop down due to a lack of funding. SolidGoldFX plans to continue Diamond as a separate brand, just operating out of the same shop.

In a statement to Instagram, the pedal manufacturer SolidGoldFX made the exciting announcement that it has the “massive honour of taking on the legacy of Diamond pedals”.

“Diamond has been a brand we have admired for years and to be able to continue the story of one of the greatest Canadian brands is beyond words for us,” says the manufacturer. “One thing led to another and SolidGoldFX ended up purchasing the Diamond pedal brand and intellectual rights from Polyblend Inc – the parent company of Diamond pedals”

They continued by explaining that when they heard the pedal brand would be shutting down, they reached out to see if they could help whether that be assisting with manufacturing, producing parts or other elements of pedal production as they wanted to do whatever it could to “keep this pedal institution alive.”

SolidGoldFX has assured pedal lovers that while they own Diamond, the two brands will stay completely separate. However, Diamond will receive some much needed modernising with updated parts and manufacturing processes, but for legacy pedals the circuitry will stay the same.

In addition to this announcement, SolidGoldFX has stated that as no parts or stock were included in the same given the circumstances, they might not be able to repair previously built Diamond Pedals. However, the manufacturer remained optimistic, saying: “If you have an older Diamond pedal that needs some love, drop us a line and we’ll see what we can do.”

There has been no information as to when we can expect the newest Diamond drop, but watch this space.

To keep updated, you can visit SolidGoldFx.com.