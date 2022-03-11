Squier celebrates its 40th anniversary with five Gold Edition guitars

Squier is celebrating its Ruby anniversary with the launch of five Gold Edition electric guitar and bass models.

The special models celebrate some of the brand’s best-known instruments, so there’s sure to be something for every player. They include a Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass, each adorned with gold-plated hardware and a gold anodized aluminium pickguard.

Squier 40th Anniversary Telecaster, Gold Edition

The new Telecaster has a Nyatoh wood body with a glossy finish and a bound Indian laurel fingerboard with pearloid block inlays. On the backside, there’s an engraved anniversary neck plate.

Player-friendly refinements of this commemorative model include a slim and comfortable C-shaped neck profile for comfortable playing feel, vintage-style tuning machines and a three-saddle string-through-body bridge.

Available in Black and Sherwood Green Metallic.

Squier 40th Anniversary Stratocaster, Gold Edition

One of the first instruments to bear the Squier name back in 1982, this premium-looking Strat celebrates its heritage in style. It features a Nyatoh or poplar wood body, a C-shaped maple neck and Indian laurel fingerboard like the Tele, along with a six-saddle synchronised vibrato bridge for an authentic Strat feel. For electronics, there’s three Fender-designed single-coils with alnico 5 magnets to offer a range of classic tones.

Available in Lake Placid Blue, Ruby Red Metallic and Sienna Sunburst.

Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster, Gold Edition

The Gold Edition of the Jazzmaster is furnished with a collection of upscale features for Squier fans. The poplar wood instrument has a C-shaped maple neck with an Indian laurel fingerboard topped with pearloid block inlays. The glossy new guitar also has vintage-style tuners and a six-saddle floating bridge plus non-locking tremolo along with Alnico single-coil pickups.

Available in Lake Placid Blue and Olympic White.

Squier 40th Anniversary Precision Bass, Gold Edition

The Precision Bass Gold Edition includes a C-shaped neck profile and vintage-style tunings, except on a Nyatoh wood body. The 4-saddle bridge comes with barrel saddles and a Fender-designed split single-coil pickup with Alnico V magnets for that familiar P-Bass tone.

Available in Lake Placid Blue and Black.

Squier 40th Anniversary Jazz Bass, Gold Edition

The 40th Anniversary Jazz Bass is outfitted with standard Jazz Bass electronics on a sleek Nyatoh body. Features on the Gold Edition include vintage-style tuners, a four-saddle bridge with barrel saddles and two Alnico single-coils on the guitar’s bridge and neck position.

Available in Olympic White and Ruby Red Metallic.

Pricing and availability

The Squier Gold Edition series is available online, with each model listing for $599.99 / £499 / €599.

Learn more at fender.com.