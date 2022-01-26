Squier goes for the gold with 40th anniversary collection

To celebrate 40 years since the inception of Squier, Fender has launched a striking new range of guitars under the brand, including Strats, Teles, Jazzmasters, Jazz Basses and Precision bases.

The 10 new guitars can be split into two categories: the Gold Editions and the Vintage Editions. The Gold Editions all feature gold-anodised aluminium pickguards, gold hardware and bound Indian laurel fretboards with block inlays. The Vintage Editions feature anodised aluminium pickguards in either black or gold, chrome hardware and maple fretboards with dot inlays.

40th Anniversary Telecaster

The 40th Anniversary Telecaster bears a standard set of Telecaster features. There’s a three-saddle string-through hardtail bridge, two single-coil pickups and vintage-style tuning machines. The Vintage edition comes with a black anodised pickguard, and its double-bound body is finished in either Satin Vintage Blonde, Satin Mocha or Satin Dakota Red. The Gold Edition comes in either Black or Sherwood Green Metallic.

Lists for $599.99 / £499 / €599

40th Anniversary Stratocaster

This Strat is loaded with a standard set of Strat hardware and electronics, including a trio of Fender-designed Alnico V single-coils. The Vintage Edition comes with a gold anodised pickguard in Satin Seafoam Green and Satin Sonic Blue, or with a black anodised Pickguard in Satin Wide 2-Color Sunburst. The Gold Edition comes in either Lake Placid Blue, Ruby Red Metallic or Sienna Sunburst.

40th Anniversary Jazzmaster

This Jazzmaster comes with traditional electronics, including rhythm and lead switching and a floating vibrato. The Vintage Edition comes with a gold anodised pickguard in either Satin Seafoam Green or Satin Desert Sand. The Gold Edition comes in either Lake Placid Blue or Olympic White

40th Anniversary Precision Bass

This bass features a stripped-back electronics set of a single split-coil P-bass pickup in the middle position, built with alnico V magnets. The Gold Edition comes in either Lake Placid

Blue or Black, while the Vintage edition comes with a gold anodised pickguard in Satin Vintage Blonde or Satin Dakota Red.

40th Anniversary Jazz Bass

This bass is outfitted with standard Jazz Bass electronics, including two Fender-designed alnico V single-coils. The Gold Editioon comes in either Olympic White or Ruby Red Metallic, while the Vintage edition comes with a gold anodised pickguard in Satin Seafoam Green, or a black anodised pickguard in Satin Wide 2-Color Sunburst.

