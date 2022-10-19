Strymon announces the BigSky reverb plugin

Strymon has announced the plugin version of its BigSky – a “direct port” of the immensely popular reverb pedal equally adored by guitarists, producers and mix engineers alike.

According to Strymon, the software version of the BigSky has been in development for several years now; it’s something of a hot request from customers, particularly engineers, says the brand.

All 12 of the original pedal’s reverb machines are present and accounted for: Bloom, Cloud, Chorale, Shimmer, Magneto, Non-Linear, Reflections, Room, Hall, Plate, Spring and Swell.

The ‘Hold’ function, which lets you quickly trigger endless reverb, is also present. It has both Infinite (which engages infinite sustain) and Freeze (where you can stack unprocessed audio atop) modes.

Of course, all this comes with the benefit of being run by your computer. Strymon highlighted some benefits of this approach: You could run multiple instances of BigSky in a session; Your settings would save to the session, and the resizable interface makes it easier to manage your workflow.

Although originally designed for guitar signals, savvy mix engineers quickly adopted the BigSky in the studio, for drums, synths, vocals and more.

“A number of high profile mix engineers already use the BigSky pedal hardware as one of their main reverbs when mixing,” says the brand.

“We also took full advantage of the computer-based user interface to make it even easier to get to your favourite sounds – we made the plugin UI dynamic, meaning that it changes depending on what reverb machine you have selected. That way you always see the controls that you need to tweak, and those controls stay put until you change them, even if you select another reverb machine.”

“All of the uniqueness and clarity of the pedal version is perfectly recreated in the plugin – the long exotic tails and thick tones, the recreations of classic studio machines like springs and plates, and the ease of use are all there.”

The Strymon BigSky Plugin is available at $199, but if you’d like to give it a try first, there’s also a 7-day trial.

Learn more at Strymon.net.