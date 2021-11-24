Strymon goes all-black with Midnight Edition BigSky, El Capistan and Deco pedals

Strymon is offering three of its pedals – the BigSky, El Capistan and Deco – in a special Midnight Edition with black knobs and blacked-out enclosures. The sleek new look is a first for the brand and is available in limited numbers.

The edition was announced in an Instagram post today (24 November) by the brand: “We wanted to do a limited run of some of our favourite pedals we’ve released over the years, each finished in a sleek black and white finish as dark as the midnight sky

“Despite their minimalist nature, the sounds waiting to be released from these limited edition pedals are as colourful and inspiring as ever!”

Aside from the aesthetic change, there seem to be no feature additions to the pedals. However, if you don’t already own one of these pedals, it’s definitely an opportunity to pick up an extra-special version. You’d best be quick however, as the Midnight Edition of the Deco appears to have already sold out.

The BigSky is described as a multidimensional reverberator, while the El Capistan is a digital tape echo and the Deco is a tape saturator and doubletracker.

The pedals also won’t cost a premium in the new look: the BigSky is priced at $479; the El Capistan is priced at $299, and the sold-out Deco was available for $299.

Learn more at Strymon.net