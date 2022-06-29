Strymon Next Generation brings new effects and MIDI to the Blue Sky, Deco, Dig, El Capistan, Flint and Lex

Strymon has given six of its pedals the Next Generation treatment, updating them with more processing power, updated effects, MIDI talents and more.

The Blue Sky, Deco, Dig, El Capistan, Flint and Lex have a new ARM DSP chip that offers “more processing processing power for every sonic nuance” and helps pedals consume less energy overall.

These are also MIDI-capable now, meaning you’ll be able to control most parameters remotely via USB-C or the dedicated expression-MIDI jack.

The JFET input circuit has also been updated to offer better response, and a new input switch lets you easily choose between mono or TRS inputs.

As for new sounds and controls, each pedal has been given more capabilities – you can check out Strymon’s intro video for the Next Generation series below, or read on to find out what’s new on each specific pedal…

Strymon Blue Sky

The Blue Sky’s Shimmer function has been refreshed with new behaviours and a dedicated Shimmer knob for more varied sounds. There’s also a new Spring algorithm and a Mod switch to select modulation depth for each reverb mode.

Deco

An all-new cassette tape voicing is now available on the Deco, which employs an auto-level control for a compressed, fat tone. There’s also a new Tone knob to adjust the saturation of your signal from dark to bright.

Dig

A new Tone knob lets you set the feedback filter response for a customised echo sound. It’s actually two filters in one: anti-clockwise for high-cut, clockwise for low-cut or 12 o’clock for a flat response.

El Capistan

The Tape Age knob is new in this version of the El Capistan, letting you achieve an authentic tape echo sound – whether it’s the characteristics of glossy new tape you want or the warm and worn sound of older, used tape.

There’s also the secondary Tape Crinkle function to emulate tape irregularities, friction, creases, splices and contaminants for a chewed-up sound. This one should be especially fun with MIDI control to take your signal from pristine to degraded.

Flint

The updated Flint takes slow tremeloes to the extreme with a Speed knob that goes all the way down to “nearly 1Hz” at its lowest setting. The reverb function has also been expanded with adjustable pre-delay time.

Lex

Strymon has spun up greater user controls for its Lex rotary pedal, which now lets you control over the mic position, distance, dry level, acceleration speed, volume boost or cut, and rotor speed.

As for pricing, the Bluesky, Deco, Dig and El Capistan are priced at $379, while the Flint and Lex go for $349.

Learn more at Strymon.com