Strymon to announce an addition to its Sky reverb range tomorrow

Strymon will apparently announce a new member of its Sky reverb range tomorrow (18 October), according to a teaser shared to Instagram.

The tagline attached to the project reads “A New Way To Sky” and it seems we’ll be learning more about what’s to come tomorrow according to the date shared in the teaser.

The teaser was accompanied by a synth composition dressed in ample amounts of reverb, with what sounds like shimmer effects, cavernous diffusion and (maybe) even some octave generation.

It’s also still unclear if the new member of the Sky family will be an effects pedal, a software plug-in, a studio rack unit or something else out there, really.

Back in June, Strymon gave six of its pedals – the Blue Sky, Deco, Dig, El Capistan, Flint and Lex – a ‘Next Generation’ upgrade. Along with USB-MIDI fluency, a new ARM DSP chip and an updated JFET input circuit, the Blue Sky reverb pedal also got a refreshed Shimmer function, a new Spring algorithm and a Mod switch.

Meanwhile, the Strymon Nightsky time-warped reverberator has been out for a little over two years now. It earned Guitar.com’s 9/10 back in 2020, where we said in our review: “The NightSky’s secret weapon is that ‘infinite’ footswitch […] the sonic snapshot is long enough to preserve some movement from the modulation and somehow it always seems to sound strangely lovely, no matter what you were playing at the moment of capture.”

More on this as we know it.