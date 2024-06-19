Susan Tedeschi honoured with Signature Fender Telecaster in famed striking Caribbean Mist finish

Fender has launched a brand new Signature Telecaster in honour of Susan Tedeschi, finished in a stunning Caribbean Mist colour.

Tedeschi’s original 1993 American Standard Tele of the same colour features on the cover of her iconic 1998 album, Just Won’t Burn. The axe has been her go-to guitar for over 30 years, and its replica is “perfectly suited to blues and other genres”, according to the brand.

Tedeschi’s career as a solo artist and within the Tedeschi Trucks Band has been a rather impressive one so far. She received a Grammy win for Blues Album of the year for Revelator with the band, and an additional seven nominations over the years including Best New Artist, Best Female Rock Vocal Performance, and Best Contemporary Blues Album (for Wait For Me, Hope And Desire, and Back To The River).

This vibrant signature feels like “a dream”, she says. The model hosts a 9.5” rosewood fingerboard, which Tedeschi particularly likes for its warm tone, and 22 medium jumbo frets with a 25.5”-scale maple neck. It has a slim Tedeschi “C” shaped profile, and offers the same comfort in play as her treasured original.

It also has an alder body, Custom Susan Tedeschi Single-Coil Tele Pickups and Master TBX Tone Control. Its Aged Caribbean Mist finish, 4-Ply Tortoiseshell Pickguard and combination of nickel and chrome hardware gives the guitar a distinctive aesthetic too.

“I’m so excited to unveil my new signature Telecaster,” says Tedeschi. “Honestly it’s a dream. I just wanted to be able to play the guitar, so to have my own signature model is a real honour. It’s going to feel insane to see it in the hands of players. The guitar feels so comfortable and it plays so well, so I think lots of people are going to enjoy it.”

“Susan Tedeschi is a major force in contemporary blues-based music, and it’s so exciting to be honouring her with her very own signature guitar,” comments Justin Norvell, EVP Product at FMIC.

“Fans of Tedeschi will be very familiar with her original 1993 American Standard Telecaster and its iconic Caribbean Mist finish, so it’s great to be able to offer them such a faithful recreation. With its supremely comfortable slim ‘C’ neck and incredible custom-voiced pickups, this model offers an exceptionally enjoyable playing experience.”

The Susan Tedeschi Telecaster is priced at £1,999.00/$1899.99. Find out more over at Fender.