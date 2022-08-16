Sweetwater’s Gear Exchange is a new online marketplace for used guitars, pedals and more

Sweetwater has launched its own online marketplace for users to buy and sell used guitars, pedals, amps and more with others.

The Sweetwater Gear Exchange aims to make trading gear a painless experience for users looking to offload or pick up second-hand music equipment.

Until 31 October, the online music retailer will be waiving its marketplace seller fees if users choose Sweetwater Gift Cards as their payout option.

Sweetwater says it has implemented “tight fraud prevention measures” to protect marketplace users – these include mandatory photos for the exact item listed, a team of administrators to monitor for security risks, and badges showing how long a seller has been a verified Sweetwater customer.

Sellers can purchase shipping labels directly through the platform, which will be subtracted from payout amounts; this means sellers won’t have to pay shipping bills until they receive payment.

Sellers can also instantly draw product descriptions, tags and specifications from Sweetwater’s database to save time, especially if they plan on listing a number of items.

Sellers can also customise their storefronts to display a bio and store address, as well as highlight their return policies to prospective customers.

The new marketplace could be a potential asset for online sellers already selling on Reverb.com, as well as other platforms where gear is traded such as Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

“With Sweetwater Gear Exchange, you can hunt for an amazing deal or score a vintage piece of history all while helping fellow musicians turn their old gear into new gear,” says the brand of its new platform.

At the time of writing, the platform already has 2,850 listings – spanning Gibson guitars, Mesa/Boogie amps, TC Electronic pedals and more – and that number is expected to grow.

Learn more at sweetwater.com