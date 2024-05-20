Sweetwater teams up with ​​JHS Pedals, Benson Amps and Keeley Electronics for pedal range inspired by the Beach Boys

Retailer Sweetwater has joined forces with JHS Pedals, Benson Amps and Keeley Electronics for five limited edition effects that capture the tone and essence of the Beach Boys.

The collaborative range lands just ahead of Disney+’s documentary on the Beach Boys, which is due for release on 24 May. The doc will feature never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilsonfo, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, plus other music industry figures.

As part of the effects collection, JHS brings a Good Vibrations chorus/vibrato pedal to the table, plus the Punchline Bass Station – an all-in-one tool providing four ways to shape output: a VCA compressor, an overdrive, a vintage amp simulator, and three-band EQ – with its name inspired by an unreleased track from the group’s early instrumental days.

Additionally, Chris Benson of Benson Amps has crafted the Surf’s Up, a tube-driven spring reverb and optical tremolo unit, with Robert Keeley of Keeley Electronics offering the California Girls 12-string guitar simulator and the I Get Around rotary speaker simulator.

Here are the key features of each one:

JHS Good Vibrations

1960s-style chorus and vibrato with an old-school bulb-driven circuit

Large control knobs for Volume, Intensity and Speed

Chorus/vibrato rocker switch with two distinct voices (classic slow warble or a faster/dramatic swirl)

Silent switching and a buffered bypass help preserve tone

Price: $299

JHS Punchline Bass Station

A multi-tool preamp/DI/channel strip inspired by the studio sounds of the Wrecking Crew and The Beach Boys

Split into four distinct sections: Compressor, Drive, Amp Sim, and EQ

Footswitch controls for toggling drive and compression on or off

Mono quarter-inch I/O, plus a balanced XLR output (with optional ground lift) for DI connections to mixers, interfaces, and PA systems

Price: $499

Benson Amps Surf’s Up

Two blendable spring reverb tanks – a three-spring short tank and a long two-spring tank

Dwell, Tone, and Mix knobs for reverb tone

Hi-fi-inspired ground scheme cuts back on noise

Optical tremolo section inspired by the large combo sound of the mid-1960s

Tremolo circuit features an extended speed range, no volume drop, and reduced “ticking”

Tube-driven construction with a 6V6 power tube, 12AT7, a trio of 12AX7s, and custom Soursound transformers

Two-button LED footswitch

Price: $2,199

Keeley Electronics California Girls

Emulates the double 12-string guitars in the style of The Beach Boys’ California Girls

Leverages chorus, octave effects, and slapback echo

Blend knob (balances dry/wet signals) and Chorus knob

Rate knob to tailor the chorus effect

X2 footswitch disengages the 12-string simulation for a standalone chorus effect

Echo toggle switch simulates the natural string interaction of a 12-string electric guitar

Echo Level alt-feature controls the volume of the slap

Octave Tone feature

Switchable true- and buffered-bypass operation

Price: $299

Keeley Electronics I Get Around

Control knobs for Blend, Drive, and Speed

Mids Boost toggle switch

Slow-Fast footswitch selects between two rotation speeds

Brake feature abruptly slows down the rotation effect to a dramatic stop

Ramp feature controls transition speed from slow to fast

Optional pulsing LED that reacts to the rotary effect

Switchable true- and buffered-bypass operation

Price: $299

Find out more and view the full collection at Sweetwater. You can also catch The Beach Boys documentary on Disney+ on 24 May.