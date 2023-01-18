Taylor Guitars adds to American Dream series with new Sunburst Trio

The American Dream series was first released during the start of the pandemic with the intention of delivering the essentials of a premium acoustic guitar but without the cost.

Taylor Guitars has unveiled the new Sunburst Trio, adding to the American Dream series, donning the iconic sunburst finish.

The three guitars, named the Grand Theatre AD11e-SB, Grand Concert AD12e-SB and Grand Pacific AS17e-SB, also feature a fire stripe faux tortoiseshell pickguard and 4mm Italian acrylic dot fretboard inlay.

“We’re excited to expand the American Dream family with these new sunburst guitars,” says Andy Powers, Taylor’s chief guitar designer, President and CEO.

“The time-honed look, sound and feel make these models appealing options for many musicians who find inspiration in the undeniable beauty of an unassuming instrument, whether on stage, in the studio, or in the hands of a songsmith.”

The American Dream series was first released during the start of the pandemic in 2020 with the intention of delivering all of the essentials of a premium acoustic guitar, but with added financial accessibility during a time of economic uncertainty and increased consumer demand as many more people took up guitar playing as a hobby, due to more time spent at home.

While the three models aesthetically look quite similar, they differ in regard to voicing, scale length, and tonality.

Therefore, there is a difference in pricing, as the Grand Theatre which is scaled down, featuring C-Class bracing for extra low end power is $1,799, while the Grand Concert and Grand Pacific are $1,999.

For more information, you can visit TaylorGuitars.com.