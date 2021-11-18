Taylor Guitars, GuitarGuitar and Disney partner for prize draw celebrating acoustic renditions of Disney songs

Acoustic guitar maker Taylor Guitars, UK retailer GuitarGuitar and Walt Disney Records have partnered for a new prize draw celebrating acoustic arrangements of the Disney song catalogue.

Prizes in the draw include an acoustic guitar from Taylor, a £100 gift card from GuitarGuitar, and a full collection of Disney vinyl. One grand prize winner will receive a Taylor American Dream 17e Blacktop guitar, a Disney vinyl collection and a £100 GuitarGuitar gift card. Two runner-up winners will receive a Disney-branded Taylor GS Mini guitar, a £100 gift card and a Disney vinyl collection. Seven single prize winners will each receive a £100 gift card.

As part of the collaboration, Taylor artist John Connearn recorded new acoustic versions of the Disney songs When She Loved Me from Toy Story 2, and Moving Right Along and Can You Picture That from The Muppets Movie. These three tracks will be added to Disney’s official guitar playlist.

Advertisement

Connearn said of the project in a statement: “Getting the opportunity to work with Disney is amazing, you know the strength of the song is guaranteed and it makes the creative process all the more enjoyable.

“My nostalgic connection to Disney meant that these songs all had a sentimental value and it made crafting the arrangements for them a real pleasure. Thank you, Taylor and Disney!”

Entries are open to UK residents over the age of 18 between 17 November and 17 December. Find out more here.