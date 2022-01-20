Taylor introduces new American Dream and Grand Theater models to its 2022 line-up

Taylor has introduced four new acoustic guitar models to its line-up for 2022, including two additions to its American Dream series and two new Grand Theater models.

Leading the quartet of new instruments is the brand’s AD27e Flametop acoustic, which is touted to offer “A throwback look and earthier sound that’s unlike anything Taylor has ever offered” – take a look.

AD27e Flametop

The American Dream series adds the all-maple AD27e Flametop acoustic, which features a Grand Pacific body shape and V-Class bracing. The guitar is said to offer a “warmer, woodier sound profile” that’s earthier than the brand’s previous offerings.

The guitar makes use of Big Leaf maple for its top, back and sides, as well as Hardrock maple for its neck. Meanwhile, its eucalyptus fingerboard features 20 frets and 4mm dot inlays in Italian acrylic.

Players can pick up either a purely acoustic version of the instrument, or an acoustic-electric one with ES2 electronics onboard. The AD27e Flametop comes in a new Woodsmoke which is described as a “tastefully muted sheen” overall.

The electric-acoustic AD27e is available at $2,199; pricing for the purely acoustic edition has yet to be announced.

AD22e, GTe Blacktop and GTe Mahogany

Taylor’s other releases for 2022 include the AD22e, a new American Dream series acoustic with a mahogany top and solid sapele back and sides. The guitar is described as having “comfort-centric” features such as chamfered body edges and a smaller Grand Concert body shape.

The Grand Theater series also gains two additional models: the GTe Blacktop, with solid American walnut back and sides and a Sitka spruce top, and GTe Mahogany, which has ‘Neo-Tropical’ mahogany used in its top, back and sides. Both come with ES2 electronics.

The AD22e comes with a price tag of $1,699, while the GTe Blacktop and GTe Mahogany are offered at $1,799 and 1,699, respectively.

Learn more at taylorguitars.com