TC Electronic’s Infinite sample sustainer lets you shape complex, infinite soundscapes

TC Electronic has introduced its first sustainer pedal, Infinite, which is designed to let players perform elaborate soundscapes with their guitars and pedals.

The single-footswitch stomper marries the engine found in TC’s Hall Of Fame reverb with modulation effects and lets players for the creation of unique soundscapes. Players can play and stack notes or chords, and have them set to fade out over time, or ring out into eternity with Infinity mode engaged.

Additionally, the pedal can be set to either Latching or Momentary mode to suit your playing style, and there’s even an in-built effects loop for introducing other pedals into the sustained signal for more sonic variety.

Toneprint, which lets players ‘beam’ presets to the pedal through a smartphone app, is also supported on the pedal.

The pedal is certainly one for ambient players to look out for. “I am very excited about our first sustainer pedal ever, which opens creative spaces ready for exploration and experimentation,” said TC Product Manager Paul Robert Scott in a statement.

“Imagine the sounds you could create if you had infinite time on your hands. Well, we can’t give you infinite time, unfortunately, but we’re very happy to offer endless amounts of sustained layers right at the tips of your toes.”