TC Electronic launches the Impulse IR Loader, a compact cab sim pedal

TC Electronic has launched the Impulse IR Loader, a pedal that can load up to 99 digital impulse responses for a compact direct-rig solution.

The pedal takes after other compact IR loaders such as the Mooer Radar. It has a similar form factor to the Ditto+, with a footswitch, screen, volume/parameter control and two left/right selector buttons all packed into a small pedal enclosure.

The Impulse IR Loader has space for 99 impulse responses in total, with 25 of these being filled normally. 12 of the pre-loaded IRs are official Celestion impulse responses. TC Electronic’s Paul Robert Scott said: “To get all of our users off to a great start, we teamed up with the most prestigious guitar speaker manufacturer in the industry: Celestion.

“They’ve already meticulously created accurate and natural-sounding IR’s of their most popular speaker models. So, we’re proud to announce that the Impulse IR Loader comes preloaded with 12 of the finest, official Celestion Digital IR’s – hand-picked from what we believe to be the best IR on the market.”

User IR Files can be dragged and dropped from a computer, and rearranged with free driver software. The pedal supports files of up to 200ms, offering a lot of detail and space.

The pedal also has an in-built Snake game if you’re really bored of recording. Perhaps more importantly, there’s a global EQ setting, and true-bypass operation if you need it. The pedal can also function as an always-on unit, with the footswitch changing between two different IRs.

Hear it in action with TC Electronic’s official demo below.

The Impulse IR Loader lists for €119. Find out more over at tcelectronic.com.