Is this the tiniest signature amp ever? The Dead Daisies get their own Blackstar Fly 3

Blackstar Amplification has teamed up with rock supergroup The Dead Daisies for a special “rockstar red” edition of its Fly 3 compact amp.

Designed directly alongside the band, the three-watt mini amp is battery or DC powered and hosts Bluetooth connectivity. It features soft touch casing, some very cool black skull top control knobs, and The Dead Daisies’ iconic logo on the grill.

“Whether on the road, backstage or writing at home, the Fly 3 has become the go-to warm up for The Dead Daisies,” says Blackstar. “Once David [Lowy], Doug [Aldrich] and Michael [Devin] chose to use Blackstar amps for their live rigs, it was an obvious next step to make a Fly 3 Bluetooth The Dead Daisies version. This stunning, battery powered, Bluetooth, three-watt mini amp is perfect for jamming anywhere or listening to The Dead Daisies while on the move.”

Fully compatible with the standard Fly 103 extension cabinet, players can create a 6W stereo setup perfect for full range music playback if desired. On its own, the key features of this Fly 3 hosts pretty much the same features as the standard version.

There’s two Channels (clean and overdrive), and controls for gain, volume, EQ and a digital “tape” delay. Blackstar’s patented Infinite Shape Feature, or ISF, is also onboard, and there is MP3 cable connectivity plus an emulated line out for ‘silent’ practice or recording.

In other Blackstar news, the brand has also just updated its ID:CORE V4 amp series with a new and compact 10W Bluetooth-equipped model. The announcement comes after the company revamped its ID:CORE range back in January with a host of feature improvements.

The Dead Daisies edition of Blackstar’s Fly 3 is available now for $109.99.

Find out more or locate a dealer via Blackstar.