The Hologram Microcosm is Reverb.com’s most-watched effect pedal

Data shared by Reverb.com has revealed its most-watched pieces of gear across its marketplace, with the most-watched effects pedal being Hologram Electronics’ unique Microcosm granular delay and looper.

The watch feature on Reverb doesn’t add the item to your cart, but instead places it on your wishlist. The site will then also notify you when the item drops in price, is relisted or has an offer placed on it by another buyer.

Reverb notes that the most-watched pieces of gear tend to “lean towards exclusive, direct-from-manufacturer, or rare inventory” items. The Microcosm is no exception to this, with Hologram releasing the pedal in limited preorder batches, the latest set to ship in November 2021. It’s also got quite the exclusive price tag, starting at $449 and only increasing for international buyers, as the batches are bought directly from Hologram Electronics in Knoxville, Tennessee.

So perhaps it’s no wonder that pedal-buyers keep a keen eye on the unit: right now, the November 2021 batch of Microcosms has 2751 Reverb users watching the listing.

The pedal itself is a unique take on a delay, reverb and looper effect. It uses granular sampling on your sound, meaning sample-level slices are taken and rearranged to create anything from huge ambient soundscapes to glitched-out repeating phrases. We ranked it among our best unique and experimental pedals, thanks to its refreshing approach to sonic experimentation.

Find out more about the most-watched gear on Reverb here.