The legendary Maestro Fuzz-Tone appears poised to make a comeback in 2022

The Maestro Fuzz-Tone, one of the most celebrated fuzz pedals in guitar history, appears poised to make a comeback in 2022 after a brief teaser from the brand was posted to social media.

The first post from a freshly minted Maestro Electronics Instagram account teased the pedal in a brief clip with the text: “In 1962, the shape of sound changed forever” – alluding to the year in which the Maestro FZ-1 Fuzz-Tone was introduced to market.

The video itself was captioned: “The Legend Returns 1/18/22” meaning we shouldn’t have to wait too long to see what the Gibson-owned brand has up its sleeve.

The Maestro FZ-1 Fuzz-Tone was the first fuzz effect to gain widespread popularity, and was designed by recording engineer Glenn Snoddy and WSM-TV engineer Revis V, and manufactured by Gibson.

The germanium-driven box quickly made its way into the rigs of some of the most prominent guitar players of the times, including Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones and Pete Townshend of The Who.

As for the purported reboot of the pedal, little is known thus far, but if we were to take a guess, it would likely stick closely to the sound of the original while adding features more friendly to modern players.

Stay tuned for more as we know it.