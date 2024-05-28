These killer Memorial Day deals at Guitar Center are still active

Memorial Day weekend is over, but there’s still time to grab some killer deals over at Guitar Center, as the retail giant is leaving savings on the table until tomorrow, Wednesday 29 May.

Whether you’re in the market for a new electric guitar, acoustic guitar, amp or stompbox, there’s surely a deal here for you to take advantage of.

For example, in the electric guitar department, you could nab yourself a new Fender Player Stratocaster with a maple fingerboard with $80 off, or for the more metal-inclined, a Schecter C-1 at only $599, down from $749. Or if you have a bit more cash to spend, you could get a massive $700 off a Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro with a flame maple top.

Meanwhile, in the acoustic guitar department, there’s options for both beginners mindful of budget and more experienced players looking to splash a little further out.

If you’re looking for your first strummer, you could go for the tried and tested Fender FA-135CE with a sale price of only $169, or the more stylishly adorned Epiphone Hummingbird for only $349, down from $449.

There’s a whole host of other guitars, amps and effects to peruse, too, but like we say, these savings are only available until 29 May, so don’t hesitate or you could miss out on some big savings. Head to Guitar Center to browse the full sale.