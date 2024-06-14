Thieves steal $5k Gibson Les Paul by simply walking out of the shop with it

Thieves in Canada have stolen a $5,000 Gibson Les Paul in an audaciously low-effort robbery.

The heist took place in the city of Guelph in Ontario. According to the local police service, two men entered an unnamed music store, saw that staff members were helping other customers, and simply picked up the guitar and walked out.

The suspects are described as “white males with medium builds.” One had greying hair and tattoos and was wearing a black T-shirt and black shoes. The other had a goatee and was wearing a blue T-shirt, black shoes, a black-and-white Nike hat, and camouflage shorts. It’s thought that they left the scene in a dark grey Honda Civic.

If anyone has any potential information, they can contact the Guelph Police Service.

We don’t know which guitar was stolen, but taking the price into account it could well be one of the instruments from the Les Paul Supreme range Gibson reissued last year.

The Les Paul Supreme is valued at $5,200, and has an AAA-figured maple top on a classic mahogany body, with a mahogany neck and an ebony fretboard – the police report describes the stolen guitar as having “a translucent ebony colour.”

Earlier this year, a guitarist was reunited with his stolen Les Paul after almost three decades – so hopefully the music shop won’t have to wait quite as long to get their stock back.

The guitarist’s Gibson 1981 Les Paul Custom was stolen from the back of his truck 27 years ago, one of his daughters explained on TikTok, so she and her sister spent nearly five years trying to find the guitar to surprise their dad for his 50th birthday.

One of the daughters said in the video, “A year ago, Dad asked us to plan this party, and within 10 minutes we’d texted each other like, ‘We just have to find this fucking guitar,’ before jokingly adding “don’t lose it this time!”