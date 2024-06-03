Thomann has dropped a bunch of 70th Anniversary deals for June – here are the best ones

When you’ve been in business for 70 years, one day to celebrate the occasion simply isn’t enough. In the case of Thomann, such an accolade warrants a celebration lasting the entirety of 2024, and you can benefit from tonnes of deals the German retail giant is offering.

Alongside a list of evergreen deals celebrating the event, Thomann is offering a new set of deals during the first 10 days of every month of 2024, and we’ve done the dirty work and rounded up the best deals on offer for June.

Eric Johnson fans: until 10 June, you can save a massive £500 on his Fender EJ 1954 Virginia Strat MN 2-SB signature model. With a two-piece sassafras body, one-piece maple neck and trio of DiMarzio/Fender single coils, this guitar is sure to conjure all the sultry tones you could ever wish for. Originally priced at £2,399, this guitar is now only £1,899 – but for a limited time only, so don’t wait around.

There are also some killer savings to be had in the acoustic guitar department, like this dreadnought-style Taylor 210e-SB DLX, priced at only £859 down from £1,365. That’s over £500 off. This guitar features a rosewood back and sides with a solid sitka spruce top, mahogany neck and ebony fingerboard. A perfect forever acoustic for under a grand.

The Taylor 210e-SB DLX is an electro-acoustic, too, so why not complete the setup with Marshall’s AS50D acoustic guitar amp, priced at only £258 down from £299. This compact 50W combo features two eight-inch speakers, two inputs and built-in digital chorus and reverb – everything you need to get started.

This is just a selection of the products on sale right now until 10 June. To browse the full range, head to Thomann.