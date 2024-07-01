Thomann has discounted hundreds of products for the first 10 days of July – here are the best guitar deals

In celebration of 70 years in business, throughout 2024, Thomann is offering a host of deals during the first 10 days of each month, every month. Last month saw a whopping £500 off the Taylor 210e-SB DLX, and £500 off Eric Johnson’s Fender EJ 1954 Virginia Strat MN 2-SB signature model, so we bet you’re on the edge of your seat in anticipation of the deals to come for July. And you should be.

For July, Thomann has discounted literally over 100 products, so we’ve sifted through the lot to bring the very best deals to you guitar folk.

Like this Jackson King V KV2 Blackened USA model – a perfect riff machine for you metalheads with a little more budget to play with. Priced at €3,690 down from €4,649, it’s not the cheapest guitar out there, but there’s nearly €1,000 off, and with guitar gear, you most often get what you pay for.

Specs-wise, the Jackson King V KV2 Blackened USA features a mahogany body and neck, 24-fret ebony fingerboard with a shark fin inlay on the 12th fret, 648mm scale length, Floyd Rose trem and two Seymour Duncan Custom humbuckers, controlled via single volume and tone pots and a three-way toggle.

Or if you’re trying to make a little less budget stretch a little further, those of you in the market for a new amp might find something in the Yamaha THR30IIW, which until 10 July is discounted from €539 down to €498.

Available in both Black and White colourways, this nifty little modelling combo amp boasts a host of handy features, including 15 onboard amp sounds, three bass amps, three microphone models, three amp per amp type – Modern, Boutique and Classic – and six effects: Chorus, Flanger, Phaser Tremolo, Delay and Reverb. There’s also a built-in tuner and a built-in wireless receiver for wireless playing, compatible with a Line6 Relay G10 transmitter.

There’s also loads more top-line guitars with massive discounts to peruse, like this Xotic Guitars XSC-2 MN 3TS Heavy Aged model, priced at €3,490 down from €4,299. That’s a huge €809 off.

There’s over 100 products discounted for the first 10 days of July, so head to Thomann now to browse them for yourself.