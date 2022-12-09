Tom Delonge shows off Fender Custom Shop Starcaster for Blink-182

Tom Delonge, who recently reunited with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in Blink-182, has given fans a first-look at a new Fender Custom Shop Starcaster that’s in development.

READ MORE: Mark Hoppus says keeping Blink-182’s reunion a secret was a “burden”

Delonge called the semi-hollow model the “Blink-182 guitar 2.0” in his Instagram post today (9 December).

Advertisement

The Starcaster appears to have a single humbucker in the bridge position, a Strat headstock and special fretboard inlays on the 3rd, 5th, 7th and 12th frets that appear to be the Blink-182 smiley logo. It’s also plastered with punk band stickers.

The inlays are difficult to see clearly in Delonge’s initial post, but a story post from Blink-182 gear experts @gear.182 show what appears to be a closer look at the custom frets. What’s more, separate story posts from @gear.182 suggest the guitar may come with a Seymour Duncan JB Custom humbucker and will come in four colours: pink, gold, teal, and cream.

This is still speculation of course, Fender has yet to make an official announcement in regards to the guitars. Stay tuned for more on this as we know it.