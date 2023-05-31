Tom DeLonge unveils uber-classy Sonic Blue-on-plaid Starcaster

Tom DeLonge has unveiled a new iteration of his signature Fender Starcaster – one which sports the Big F’s trademark Sonic Blue with a retro plaid underlay.

The axe was first showcased by Fender Master Builder Brian Thrasher, who shares his excitement at the custom job in a new Instagram post. “I really dig this one!”, he writes.

The Blink-182 man has also taken to the comments section of the post himself to share his thoughts about the stylish new model, comparing its aesthetic to that used by a luxury fashion house. “#Burberry-Caster!” he exclaims.

People in the comments have also used the opportunity to ask Thrasher about the build, with one asking what the process was for removing some of the blue paint, without touching the plaid. Thrasher responds: “There’s a clear [film] over the plaid that helps not sand through.”

Similar to other Starcasters that have been made for the Tom DeLonge as of late, this model features a Seymour Duncan SH-5 humbucker in the bridge position with a single-Strat-style volume control, as well as an oversized ’70s Strat headstock and Gotoh tune-o-matic bridge.

Other Starcasters to have been unveiled in recent months include one imbued with actual ‘meteorite dust’ in its finish, and another with a Roswell flying saucer-themed finish. Tom DeLonge is, of course, an avid UFO researcher.

“We mixed actual “star dust” aka meteorite dust into the finish. Probably a first in guitars,” said Thrasher of the former.

“I collect meteorites and saved the dust when facing them. The dust has Lunar, Martian and Carbonaceous meteorites. The sides and back were torched like a meteor coming through the atmosphere. @tothestars.media From the Stars onto the guitar!” he added.