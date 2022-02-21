TunaTone Instruments and Heidemann Guitars team up for new proprietary palm-based vibrato

Canadian luthier Leila Sidi of TunaTone Instruments has teamed up with Max Heidemann of Heidemann Guitars in Germany to create a new proprietary vibrato tailpiece for TunaTone’s guitars.

Sidi said of the design: “We were curious to design a particularly ergonomic system. The Palm Vibrato is a palm actuated vibrato system that allows players to achieve lush flutters and warbles while keeping their hand in their natural and intuited playing position.”

The Palm Vibrato was designed specifically for TunaTone’s TeenyTuna, a Gibson-scale lightweight singlecut with a single pickup in the neck position.

The vibrato itself features a wooden bar that sits elevated over the strings, giving your palm a comfortable place to rest as you play. There’s also a locking system that lets you quickly hold the vibrato bar in place, and have your instrument function as a hardtail – no tools required.

Hear the system in action with a demo from Tasteful Guitar below.

Find out more over at tunatoneinstruments.com.