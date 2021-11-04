Two Notes Audio Engineering teams up with Laney for virtual cabinet collection

Two Notes has teamed up with amplifier brand Laney to create a new set of virtual cabinets.

The new Laney DynIR range of virtual cabinets was recorded at HopePole studio, Manchester, UK. The range encompasses 10 Laney guitar cabinets, with 1x12s, 2x12s and 4x12s all on offer with a range of speakers and cabinet constructions. There are also five bass cabinets, all from Laney’s DigBeth range, encompassing 2x12s, 4x10s and an 8×10. The cabinets can be purchased individually or as a set.

The included guitar cabinets are:

A Laney Cub112, an open-back 1×12 fitted with an H/H H1265 speaker.

A Laney Cub212: an open-back 2×12 fitted with H/H H1265 speakers.

A Laney GS212IE, a closed-back 2×12 fitted with H/H H1280 speakers.

A Laney GS412IA: a closed-back 4×12 fitted with H/H H1280 speakers.

A Laney L20T-212, an open-back 2×12 fitted with a Celestion G12H 70th Anniversary and a Celestion Vintage 30.

A Laney LT212, a closed-back 2×12 fitted with Celestion G12H 70th Anniversary speakers. Owned and used by Killswitch Engage.

A Laney LA212, a closed-back 2×12 fitted with Celestion G12M-25 Greenbacks.

A Laney LA412, a closed-back 4×12 fitted with Celestion G12H 75 speakers.

A Laney TI412S: a closed-back 4×12 fitted with Celestion G12H 75 M speakers. Owned and used by Tony Iommi in the 1990s.

A Laney Original LA412, a closed-back 4×12 fitted with Green label Goodmans speakers. Dates from late 1969, as used by Tony Iommi on the early Black Sabbath releases.

The included bass cabinets are:

A Laney DBV212: A 2×12 fitted with Black Series H/H speakers.

The same Laney DBV212, this time mic’d on the tweeter.

A Laney DBV410, a 4×10 fitted with Black Series H/H speakers.

The same Laney DBV410, mic’d on the tweeter.

A Laney DBV810, and 8×10 fitted with Black Series H/H speakers.

