Ultra-rare Fender Jazzmaster designed for 4AD’s 40th anniversary to be raffled off in aid of War Child

UK-based record label 4AD has revealed that it is raffling off a rather unique special-edition Fender Jazzmaster in aid of the charity War Child.

The guitar, a custom American Professional II Jazzmaster, was designed to celebrate the record label’s 40th Anniversary, as well as the release of the compilation record Bills & Aches & Blues (40 Years of 4AD).

The guitar features the album’s cover, printed across both the body and the pickguard. It was designed by long-time 4AD designer Chris Bigg. It’s extremely unique – it’s one of only three, and the model was never put up for general sale.

As well as the guitar, the winner will also get to choose 10 vinyl albums from 4AD’s roster of artists which includes, Big Thief, Daughter, Future Islands, Aldous Harding and The National.

Entry to the raffle costs £5, and individuals can purchase multiple entries. It is in aid of War Child, a charity that provides support to children and young people affected by conflict across the world – including the conflict in Ukraine, as well as in places such as Afghanistan and Yemen. Their efforts provide food, hygiene kits and psychological first aid.

The raffle is being hosted over at War Child’s online shop. Check it out here. The raffle closes on 17 May.