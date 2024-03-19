UAD’s Essentials bundle is currently just £49, saving you £250 on “rich analogue tones heard on decades of classic albums”

Universal Audio fans can now get their hands on its Essentials plugin bundle for just £49 until 1 April this year. The bundle contains 11 “must-have” UAD offerings which have been marked down from £299 – saving you £250.

Available now through Plugin Boutique, the bundle “gives you the rich analogue tones heard on decades of classic albums” and requires no UAD hardware. When bought separately, the plugins total to over £1,000.

Included in the Essentials collection is:

Teletronix LA-2A Leveler Collection (three plugins)

Pultec Passive EQ Collection (three plugins)

Century Tube Channel Strip

Oxide Tape Recorder

Galaxy Tape Echo

Pure Plate Reverb

PolyMAX Synth

If the Essentials aren’t your thing, Plugin Boutique is also hosting a Custom Bundle deal where you can buy any two Universal Audio plugins for £99 – originally, this deal was priced at £499, meaning you can save £400 (and that money could buy you a new guitar, just a thought).

Universal Audio hardware owners can pick from the entire UAD library of around 130-140 plugins that run on UA (DSP) hardware (30 of these are now native), and non-Universal Audio hardware owners can pick only from Native plugins.

“UA plugins perfectly model the best vintage gear and instruments as used by your favourite artists, engineers, and producers for decades. Now the authentic analogue sound of UA plugins is available natively for Mac and Windows with no UA hardware required. Save up to 83 percent on UAD Essentials Edition & the Custom 2 Bundle in our time-limited sale,” says Plugin Boutique.

Back in November, Universal Audio made history by releasing the first-ever plugin emulation of the iconic Sound City Studios. The recording space – which is based in Van Nuys, California – has served as the birthplace for many of the best-selling rock records over the years.

The brand called it its “most complete studio emulation to date,” bringing together all of the key elements of the studios, including its Studio A live room, vintage mics, analogue gear and legendary mixing console.

Find out more and view further deals over at Plugin Boutique.