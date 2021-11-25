Version 2.0 of Simon Neil and Gone Fishing Effects’ Booooom / Blast is on the way

Gone Fishing Effects has announced a second run of the Booooom/Blast, the signature drive pedal of Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil. The pedal’s second run will go live at the end of this month, and, like the first, will be limited to 200 units.

Version 2.0 of the Booooom/Blast is built to the same specifications as the first, the only change being aesthetic – the pain stripe across the white case has been changed to peach. Each will still be hand-painted and signed by Neil.

The pedal is once again hand-built by its co-designer and long-term Biffy Clyro guitar tech Richard ‘Churd’ Pratt.

Neil said in a statement that the Booooom/Blast is “the pedal that I’ve been looking for most of my life. We’ve taken our time to ensure that it’s everything it can be. It’s been a real labour of love.”

Churd added, “The aim was to capture Simon’s sound in a box, so anyone can play guitar and sound like him. It was much easier said than done! It’s one of the most transparent loud overdrive pedals on the market. With so many distortion pedals you get loads of fuzz and saturation, but with this the guitar still breathes. You still hear all the notes but with the extra weight and overdrive.”

We had a lot of positive things to say about the original run of the pedal. In a 9/10 review, we noted that the Booooom side’s asymmetrical clipping “generates a gritty and very amp-like roar, from a warm and subtle boost right up to thunderous overdrive,” while the Blast offers us a “colossal 60s fuzz tone that morphs into joyous square wave fuzz with infinite sustain at a twist of the ‘syrup’ control.”

Pleasingly for fans of pushing things to a sonic limit, we also said: “Both circuits stack exceptionally well, and the uncompressed clarity and sheer weight of the tone remains a welcome constant.”

Version 2.0 will be available for preorder at store.biffyclyro.com at 11 AM GMT on 30 November. It’s expected to ship on 28 January 2022.