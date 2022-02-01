Vox revives the teardrop-shaped Mark III Mini Guitar

Vox has launched the revised Mark III Mini Guitar which was first announced in January of 2021.

The affordable guitar comes tuned in E standard, despite the fact its scale-length is only 476mm (18.74 inches), meaning that the feel will be quite loose depending on the string gauge you use. As standard, it ships with a set of heavy-gauge strings to keep the tension closer to a standard-scale’s guitar. There’s also a specially-designed set of tuners, aiming to increase stability at the lower tension.

Electronics are pretty simple: there’s a pair of single-coil pickups, and a three-way blade selector switch, and a volume and tone control.

Other construction notes include a lightweight terentang body and bolt-on maple neck, topped with a purpleheart fretboard and 19 medium jumbo frets. The bridge is a six-saddle string-through hardtail.

It comes in three colours: Aqua Green, Lipstick Red and Marble, and lists for a modest £199. Find out more at voxamps.co.uk.