The force is strong with VVco’s Dark Father preamp pedal

Its controls are labelled “I”, “II”, “III” and “Force”

By Eli Ordonez
VVco Pedals Dark Father
VVco Pedals Dark Father. Credits: VVco Pedals Official Website

The latest offering from SoCal-based VVco Pedals is the Star Wars-themed Dark Father preamp.

A drive pedal with boost, OD and fuzz powers, the Dark Father playfully presents its parameters in a layout inspired by Darth Vader’s suit control panel.

Two sliders control the effect’s master volume and clean blend, while four buttons in the centre – labelled Pre, Light, Dark and Lofi – engage a foundational preamp, silicon transistor, germanium boost and retro-voiced fuzz, respectively.

Other features include the Force switch to engage a volume boost; a bypass switch for the EQ section, and a versatile three-band EQ, where the individual bands have been labelled “I” for treble, “II” for mids and “III” for bass, after the franchise’s original 70s/80s trilogy.

Dressed in a matte finish and decked out with colourful buttons, the Dark Father demonstrably pays homage to the Star Wars films in flamboyant fashion.

VVco Dark Father and Darth Vader
Left: VVco’s Dark Father preamp / Right: Darth Vader, a Dark Lord of the Sith, playing baseball, Photo: Tom Pennington / Getty

VVco Pedals has a reputation for producing some rather quirky stompboxes. The Delayrean was the company’s way of honouring the Back To The Future films, housing an analogue delay circuit in a small-scale replica of the DeLorean time machine. VVco later released the Afterlife distortion/fuzz, which was shaped as a mini coffin, and the SRV overdrive, which came in a replica of the Spam tin.

The Dark Father retails for $289.99, and can be purchased on VVco Pedals’ Reverb store.

