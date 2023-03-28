Is Walrus Audio working on a new range of affordable pedals?

Walrus Audio is allegedly about to release a collection of affordable new stompboxes to add to the Oklahoma City pedal builder’s range.

In a thread posted on The Gear Page yesterday (27 March) information about this potential new range was posted, itself being taken from a now-deleted Reddit thread that points to the existence of a variety of new Walrus pedals in simplified and less flamboyant enclosures than the traditional Walrus fare.

Users on both Reddit and TGP were quick to compare the alleged new devices to JHS’s similarly stripped down affordable 3 Series range, which are pedals that hone in on a single effect – distortion, delay and more – and are notably affordable in comparison to other pedals by the brand.

Walrus Audio has not yet made any announcement for the pedals, but with NAMM 2023 just a few weeks away, if there is any truth to these rumours we’d expect to see something launch at the Anaheim show.

Stay tuned for more as we know it.