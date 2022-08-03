Walrus Audio’s Mira is a studio-like optical compressor pedal you’ll both hear and feel

Walrus Audio has announced the Mira Optical Compressor, a pedal which the brand says you won’t just be able to hear, but feel in your playing as well.

Mira is described as offering “studio-grade” sound and operation with controls – such as ratio and make-up – more often seen on larger rack units.

Altogether, the pedal offers seven controls: threshold, level, blend, attack, release, ratio and make-up – these should offer pretty diverse results to cater to different compression needs.

The choice to offer a make-up gain control is said to help “maintain unity levels” after your guitar signal gets compressed. Additionally, the pedal is true-bypass and runs at ±15VDC to offer more headroom.

For bassists and players who want to keep intact the sound of their low-end, there’s also a sidechain high-pass filter onboard, to help preserve low-frequency dynamics below 120Hz. Essentially, this helps the compressor ‘skip’ the low-end to just alter higher frequency information.

“Compression is the salt of the audio sphere; what seasons all sound to bring out the delicacies of what makes audible information emotional, thought-provoking, and a call to action,” wrote Colt Westbrook, Walrus’ President, in an Instagram post announcing Mira.

“It pulls up the hidden delights of sound and tames the prideful outburst. It allows us to keep listening longer, further, and more deeply. Compression is the salt of the sound. Without it, we would miss so much. Long live compression, and hello, Mira”

Check out Mira in action below:

The Walrus Audio Mira Optical Compressor is available at $249 with free two-day shipping.

Learn more at walrusaudio.com.