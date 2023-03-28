logo
Walrus Audio rumoured to be working on ‘Fundamental’ pedal series

Online users have compared the alleged pedal line-up to the JHS Series 3.

 
Walrus Fundamental Rumour

Image: Violentlydave via Gear Page

Walrus Audio is allegedly preparing a ‘Fundamental’ pedal series, according to images shared in online discussions.

Yesterday (27 March) a Gear Page thread shared an image of the alleged new pedals, supplied by user violentlydave, who claimed to have gotten hold of the image from a previous Reddit discussion thread.

The original Reddit thread itself appears to have been deleted by its original poster, but the discussion in the comments appears to corroborate the image found on Gear Page.

The image appears to show off eight pedals in the alleged ‘Walrus Fundamental’ series – each styled with a black enclosure and packing slider controls, a mode switch, and a single footswitch. The effects are labelled Reverb, Delay, Chorus, Phaser, Tremolo, Fuzz, Distortion and Drive.

Walrus Fundamental Rumoured Image
Image: Violentlydave via Gear Page

Walrus Audio has not yet made any announcement for the pedals, however with NAMM 2023 happening soon, it’s entirely possible the brand were holding off until then to unveil the pedals.

Gear Page and Reddit users were quick to draw comparisons to the JHS 3 series products, which are pedals that hone in on a single effect – distortion, delay and more – and are notably affordable in comparison to other pedals by the brand.

Stay tuned for more as we know it.

