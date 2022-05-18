Walrus Audio unveils new all-in-one bass preamp and DI pedal, the Badwater

Walrus Audio has unveiled the Badwater, an all-in-one bass preamp and DI pedal that features onboard compressor.

Named after the Badwater Basin in Death Valley California, known as the lowest point in the United States, it is marketed as a pedal that is all about the ‘low end’, and will enhance any bass rig’s capabilities.

Walrus Audio has stated that “Like the basin it’s named after, the Badwater holds the foundation for the lowest frequencies and saltiest licks in song creation”.

The Badwater features an internal optical compressor, and while it is always switched on, there is a dial to control the strength, offering long sustained notes and chords.

Similar to Walrus Audio’s Eras and Ages Five-State pedals, there is a Blend control option, which allows the user to blend in as much overdriven and distorted signal as wanted, as well as an overall level control which can set the output from the drive.

You can watch a video all about the Badwater pedal here:

For EQ, the pedal offers a four-band EQ with +/-12dB of boost or cut on the Low and High frequencies, with +/-10dB available for Low and High Mids. The use of LMF and HMF knobs provide the user to choose the exact frequency of the Low and High Mid dials, offering selectable frequencies between 500Hz and 2.4kHz, and the HMF’s sweep ranging from 3.5kHz to 7.5kHz.

Finally, there is an overall volume control to keep those pesky neighbours at bay.

The physical pedal consists of 1/4” and balanced XLR outputs, allowing you to run the Badwater pedal as a tone shaping pedal that can go directly into your bass amp, rather than as a DI.

The pedal retails at £299, and can be purchased directly from WalrusAudio.com.