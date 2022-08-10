Wampler’s Moxie Overdrive puts a twist on the Tube Screamer

Wampler Pedals has unveiled the new Moxie Overdrive, which puts a twist on the ever-popular Ibanez TS10 Tubescreamer.

Despite its similarities, Brian Wampler has ushered that the Moxie is no mere clone of the original, offering an additional pair of voicing options and an extra MOSFET clipping stage.

The pedal offers two switches, labelled Voice and Fat. Voice adjusts the EQ, which adds clarity and transparency with this alternative voice, which builds upon the traditional mid-boosted tone heard in the original TS10. The Fat switch brings in a custom-voiced MOSFET stage, which adds more gain and gives the circuit a bolder tone.

Advertisement

There are also three dials, volume, gain, and tone, which keeps tone shaping straightforward.

The pedal itself also can operate at 9 nine volts, or at 18 volts for additional headroom. Internally, it’s powered by a 4558 chip, which overdrive connoisseurs will recognise from sought-after TS-type drives from the likes of Maxon and Ibanez.

The Moxie is also welcomely compact to save you precious pedalboard real estate.

You can see the pedal in action below:

The pedal is retailing for $149.97 / €169.00.

Advertisement

For more information about the Moxie Overdrive Pedal, you can visit wampler pedals.com.