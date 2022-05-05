Westfield Guitars is back

After closing in 2013, budget UK guitar brand Westfield is returning this summer, relaunching with a range of affordable acoustic guitars.

The brand was initially founded in Scotland in 1989. Until its closure in 2013, it manufactured affordable acoustic and electric guitars aimed at entry-level players. It has been purchased and revived by UK string manufacturer Rotosound.

The new Westfield acoustics are split into two lines: the entry-level Performer Series and the more premium Artist Series. Each series has a number of shapes available: Parlour, Folk, Dreadnought, Grand Auditorium, Thinline Folk and Thinline Classical.

There are also two 12-string models: the Performer Series Grand Auditorium shape is available as a 12-string, as is the Artist Series Thinline Folk shape. The Thinline Classical shape also includes Fishman Electronics as standard across both series, while the rest of the models can be upgraded with optional Fishman Presys II electronics (for the Performer Series) or Fishman Flex electronics (for the Artist Series)

All guitars feature GraphTech NuBone saddles and nuts, and are strung with Rotosound Nexus strings. Artists Series guitars also come with a padded gig bag.

Further details and pricing – other than the fact that the retail prices will begin at £199 – are yet to be unveiled, but its likely we’ll know more after this weekend’s Guitar Show in Birmingham, where Westfield will show off its new products.

Find out more over at rotosound.com.