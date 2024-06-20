Yamaha’s new FS9 concert-style acoustics are inspired by the intricate art of Japanese Kumiki woodworking

Yamaha has announced two additions to its flagship acoustic lineup with the new FS9 M and FS9 R concert-style guitars.

To start, the FS9 features a compact body that’s “perfect for fingerpicking”, and is touted as the perfect model for singer-songwriters who value “expressivity” in their guitars.

Both guitars feature the same solid Adirondack spruce tops with differing back and sides materials – the M model uses African mahogany, delivering a warm, mid-focused sound, while the R model uses Indian rosewood to produce beautifully resonant overtones with deep lows and crisp highs.

Beyond that, the two models share similar specifications, including a bolt-on satin-finished mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard and bridge, bone and nut saddle, and scalloped X bracing designed using “cutting-edge acoustic and 3D structural measurement processes”. The instruments are also topped with a thin nitrocellulose lacquer finish.

According to Yamaha, the FS9 boasts a thicker backboard than previous FS models for a more powerful, resonant sound. The guitar’s newly designed slightly rounded V-shaped neck, meanwhile, offer exceptional playability.

At $3,999 for the FS9 M and $4,099 for the FS9 R, the guitars don’t come cheap but you do get a bunch of features that showcase luthier-level craftsmanship. The FS9’s fingerboard, for one, takes inspiration from traditional Japanese Kumiki woodworking for that extra bit of flagship-model flair. The guitar’s sound hole rosette and body purfling also feature a rope-shaped inlay that has deep roots in Japanese culture.

“Every detail has been meticulously engineered to deliver the ultimate expression of acoustic artisanry,” says the company.

Learn more at Yamaha.