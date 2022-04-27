Fender Appoints Amani Duncan and Maria Fernandez to its board of directors

Fender has announced two new appointments to its board of directors, Amani Duncan and Maria Fernandez.

Duncan is the CEO of BBH USA, a creative marketing agency that works with clients such as Netflix, Google and LinkedIn. Before her time at BBH, she has held a number of senior positions in the music and entertainment industry. She was MTV’s senior vice president of music, head of brand marketing at Martin Guitar, CMO of Bad Boy Worldwide Entertainment Group, senior vice president of marketing at Capitol Music Group, and vice president of production and promotions at Virgin Records. Her music industry experience extends all the way back to the beginning of her career, which she began at Def Jam Records.

Fernandez is the Executive Vice President and COO, Latin Iberia, at Sony Music Entertainment. She initially launched her career in Venezuela at Disney, in the consumer products division. In 2008, she became the senior director of finance and Sony Music Entertainment, where she has remained since, rising through the ranks to become COO in 2018.

Fender’s chairman Mark Fukunaga said in a statement: “Over the past year, Fender has inspired a resurgence of people passionate about music, and we are proud of the incredible growth the brand has achieved.

“I am excited for Amani and Maria to join the FMIC Board, who both have a solid foundation of experience in the music industry in various roles. Their extensive knowledge and passion for music will be invaluable in guiding the brand.”

Fender CEO Andy Mooney added: “We are very fortunate to have Amani and Maria join FMIC’s board at this time, and the entire management team is looking forward to benefiting from their exceptional leadership experience.

“The current generation of guitar players enjoy a broader spectrum of music than ever. Amani and Maria’s experience in two of today’s most important musical genres coupled with their unique professional perspectives will prove invaluable in terms of executing our ambitious growth plans.”

“From my time at Def Jam, Martin Guitar, MTV and my current position at creative agency BBH USA, music has been a constant presence and a cornerstone in my professional work and personal life,” Amani Duncan added in a statement. “I have always been a huge fan of Fender guitars, and it is such an honour to join the illustrious board of this iconic brand.”

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to join the board of FMIC, a company with a rich history, a culture of innovation and a service mindset,” said Maria Fernandez. “Growing up in Venezuela, I would have never dreamt of one day joining such a recognised company, and it will be a privilege to work with their fantastic team. As someone who has always worked to support women, it is especially gratifying to be joining the board with an executive of Amani’s calibre.”