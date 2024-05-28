Fender’s new super-sleek Nashville HQ has been “designed to meld with the city’s pulsating artistic energy”

Fender has a new Nashville home, and it looks rather dapper. Divided into two unique areas, the new headquarters hosts both a specialised woodworking studio and an artist relations/office space.

A number of big name artists in the world of guitar have already been treated to a first look at the new space, including the likes of Jack White, Chris Shiflett, Keith Urban, and many more.

Fender CEO Andy Mooney also attended the opening festivities, and photographs from the event have since been shared to Instagram by Guthrie Trapp. Writing in the caption under various selfies and jam session footage, Trapp says, “This town always has a way of reminding us often why we all still live here. There’s nowhere on the planet that these cats would be in the same room together for such a cool low key hang. It was great to catch up with so many old friends.”

Powell, the firm who brought the new HQ to life, says the building has been “designed to meld with the city’s pulsating artistic energy” adding, “this new space becomes an active participant in the city’s music culture, while sparking inspiration in the upcoming generations of musicians.”

It says the ground floor is home to the Fender Woodshop, where guitar prototypes and bespoke creations can be painstakingly sculpted and fine-tuned, with the first floor home to a vibrant area for artists “to immerse themselves in Fender’s extensive collection, engage in discussions about custom projects, and experiment with a diverse range of instruments”.

The company explains, “The complete space emanates the laid-back vibe of a mid-century recording studio, heightened by a retro-inspired colour palette of blues and yellows, punctuated with bursts of Fender’s signature red.

“Fender’s new headquarters stand as an embodiment of harmonious fusion between function and aesthetics. With its distinguishing features and innovative design, it makes a lasting impression, proudly standing as a landmark of architectural creativity and innovation.”