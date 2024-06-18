Legendary music store Manny’s announces its return – but not how you were expecting

Manny’s, the legendary music retailer, has announced the first step in its return since Vista Musical Instruments acquired all of its associated trademarks from the Sam Ash Music Corporation earlier this year.

The brand, which has a history dating back to 1935, is returning in collaboration with BandLab – the world’s largest social music creation platform – for an exclusive Manny’s digital pop-up store, now available to users in the US.

This partnership brings Manny’s to BandLab’s large community of music creators, granting them special discounts and exclusive access to musical instruments from brands like Harmony and Heritage Guitars, with more to come.

Manny’s iconic 48th Street, New York store closed in 2009 after being acquired by Sam Ash in 1999. Sam Ash began shutting down all of its stores in early May 2024, and the retailer went on to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Manny’s has been under the ownership of Vista Musical Instruments since January.

The launch of this exclusive digital pop-up store marks the beginning of Manny’s revival. By teaming up with BandLab, Manny’s aims “to provide the next generation of music creators with access to top-quality gear, empowering them to unleash their creativity and pursue their musical dreams with confidence”.

“We are thrilled to partner with BandLab to bring Manny’s legendary stories and unparalleled service to a new generation of musicians,” comments David Nam Le, General Manager at Vista Musical Instruments.

“This collaboration represents a perfect synergy between two brands who share a passion for supporting and inspiring emerging talent. Together, we look forward to fuelling the creative spark within every musician and helping them realise their full potential.”

To find out more about the digital pop-up store, visit Manny’s.

Editor’s note: Vista Musical Instruments and Guitar.com are both part of Caldecott Music Group.