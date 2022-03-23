Martin Guitar announces Matthew Kennedy as newest board of directors member

Martin Guitar has announced that it has elected Matthew Kennedy as a new member of its board of directors. Kennedy has been employed by Martin for almost 10 years, and has sat on the board of the Martin Guitar Charitable Foundation since December 2020.

Kennedy’s appointment follows the passing of Diane Martin. As well as being a board member, Diane was the wife of Executive Chairman Chris Martin IV, and chair of the Martin Guitar Charitable Foundation. She died in January following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Chris Martin explained in a press statement: “Matt will be assuming Diane’s position as a representative of the Martin family, along with me, on the board of our closely held family business.

“Matt shares many of the values that made Diane an incredibly kind and beloved human being to everyone who knew her. She and Matt have always shared a fair and just outlook on life and business, carrying on their duties without privilege or ego. I look forward to helping Matt learn about how to guide our precious family business into the future.”

“I’m truly honoured to accept a position on Martin’s Board of Directors,” added Kennedy. “I hope to make my aunt proud by ensuring that her never-ending voice for inclusivity and equality continues to resound with each decision that is made on behalf of the board. I feel a deep sense of responsibility to do what I can to make sure my family’s business and all of my coworkers continue to thrive for the foreseeable future.”

Find out more over at martinguitar.com.