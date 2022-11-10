Mick Gordon, composer and guitarist for Doom series, alleges poor working conditions and lack of payment from id Software

Mick Gordon, Australian guitarist and composer for Doom and Doom Eternal has given an extensive response to an open letter penned by id Software’s executive producer, Marty Stratton, alleging that Stratton made false claims regarding Gordon and that he has since faced threats and harassment from upset fans.

The letter from Stratton was addressed to the community with regards to the soundtrack to the 2020 game Doom Eternal, the sequel to id Software’s acclaimed 2016 Doom – a revival of the classic 1993 shooter of the same name. Mick Gordon’s soundtrack to the 2016 Doom was widely praised for its huge, heavy sound, its unique use of guitars and effects and its production. However, Doom Eternal’s soundtrack, also composed by Gordon, was criticised for its mixing and mastering, which fans felt was a serious downgrade from the 2016 Doom’s.

Stratton’s post, made in 2020, addressed the criticism and detailed a version of events that Gordon disputes – effectively claiming that the mixing issues were out of id Software’s hands. Gordon has now posted a lengthy rebuttal to Stratton’s letter, claiming that: “Marty lied about the circumstances surrounding the DOOM Eternal Soundtrack and used disinformation and innuendo to blame me entirely for its failure.”

He also states that Stratton’s post “severely impacted” his professional and personal reputation, resulting in threats, abuse and harassment, which can be seen in the new post:

“Just when I thought things couldn’t get any worse, incidences of online abuse escalated at an alarming rate as Marty’s Reddit post led to frustration over my alleged professional failure, and toxic gamers grew openly aggressive”.

Gordon also claims that he has not been paid for half of the work produced for id Software, that they are still refusing to pay for the work and that he was subject to severe crunch conditions, sleeping in the studio and spending long periods away from family. The post also states that Stratton offered Gordon a six-figure sum to “never speak about the open letter.” ensuring that Gordon took the blame.

“As far as I’m concerned, truth and honesty are more important”, says the guitarist. “Marty’s words damaged my character and attacked my reputation. I have afforded him ample opportunity to address this issue, but his refusal to do so has left me with no option other than to issue this statement.”

Mick Gordon’s full post can be read at medium.com