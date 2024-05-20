“We’re here to make noise, not hate”: Orange issues statement following backlash to post featuring pride flag

Orange Amps has released a statement following backlash to one of its Instagram posts featuring a pride flag.

Earlier this May, the brand posted a photo of bassist Meg Mash of the rock band Unpeople in which the flag can be seen in the background draped below one of its amp heads.

“Nothing beats the unmistakable rumble of an Orange amp,” Mash is quoted in the caption. “With a little help from my pedalboard, my amp gives me a gritty, ferocious tone that’s already a staple of Unpeople’s sound.”

The comments have since been turned off due to homophobia from some commenters.

Following the negative reactions, Orange shared another post with the comments disabled, in which it writes, “Here at Orange, our amps are for everyone who’s passionate about making music, regardless of who they are.

“We stand behind our artists and our fans, and any hateful or discriminatory comments will be removed and repeat offenders blocked.” It concludes, “We want our platform to be a safe place for our community to come together to talk about the music and gear we love. We’re here to make noise, not hate.”

Orange was founded in 1968. Artists who use Orange gear include Mdou Moctar, Marcus King, Orianthi, Geddy Lee of Rush and Corey Taylor, who became an ambassador for the brand back in 2023.

“Orange Amplification is delighted to announce that Corey Taylor has become one of the company’s Ambassadors,” it shared in a statement at the time. “A talented multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer, Taylor is considered one of the greatest frontmen in heavy metal today.”

Meg Mash currently uses a OBC410 bass cabinet and an AD200 MKIII head.

View the latest products from Orange.