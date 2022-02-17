Premier Guitar’s Instagram page appears to have been hacked

The Instagram account of Premier Guitar appears to have been taken over by a hacker who changed the account’s username and display photo.

Earlier today (17 February), the Premier Guitar Instagram account (@premierguitar) was found to have had its username changed twice, first to “muhammetwork” and then to “muhammetqj” two hours later.

Advertisement

Despite the change in name and display picture, all posts and comments appear to have been left untouched at the press time. Premier Guitar’s Instagram account has a following of 229,000 and a total of 3,318 posts.

The display picture of the account was also changed to a portrait of the character Tokyo (portrayed by actor Úrsula Corberó) from the Spanish television series Money Heist.

The alleged hackers then appeared to have created another Instagram account using the @premierguitar handle. A message addressed to the Premier Guitar team in the description box of that account reads: “Hello PG Team, apparently someone hacked you. Please DM me to get your original Insta handle back.”

All 16 posts shown on the ‘fraudulent’ @premierguitar handle are of Star Wars fan content.

Guitar.com has reached out to Premier Guitar to learn more about the issue, and if Instagram is in the midst of rectifying the situation.

Advertisement

More on this story as we know it.