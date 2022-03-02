Primary Wave Music purchases catalogues of Regent Music Corporation and Jewel Music Publishing Co

The independent publisher Primary Wave Music has acquired some of the most recognisable songs in music history, having purchased all rights of Regent Music Corporation and Jewel Music Publishing Co.

These multimillion-dollar acquisitions include the works of jazz giants Lionel Hampton, Thelonious Monk, and Django Reinhardt (including Minor Swing), and the legendary Apache, one of the most sampled songs in hip hop.

This is not the first deal New York City-based Primary Wave Music has made in 2022, with the company closing a deal with Christian singer Matt Redman, Def Leppard and Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, America, as well as the estates of late Alice in Chains members, Layne Staley and Mike Starr.

The catalogues, Regent Music Corporation, and Jewel Music Publishing Co, were founded by music publishing figures Gene Goodman and his late brother, Harry.

“The music business has been great to me, and I’ve had the pleasure of working with some of the most wonderful writers in the world,” said Gene Goodman.

“I’m proud to see the catalogues moving to such creative and capable hands. I wish Larry, Amy, Ramon, and the entire team at Primary Wave great success in the years ahead. I’m certain they’ll take Regent and Jewel to the moon.”

Primary Wave Music is home to some of the most iconic songwriters, artists, and record labels across the history of recorded music, from Bob Marley and Stevie Nicks to Aerosmith and KT Tunstall.

The recently acquired catalogue also features household juggernauts such as Do You Hear What I Hear and I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, which joins Primary Wave Music’s growing repertoire of holiday classics.

Learn more at Primary Wave Music.