“They’ll just bypass the people and the companies that make this stuff will make all the money ‘cause people will listen to this” Rick Beato voices concerns about AI-generated music

Rick Beato has once again voiced his concerns about the growing influence of AI-generated music and its likely impact on the music industry.

The musician, producer and YouTuber shares his thoughts in a new video ominously titled “I Told You This Was Going To Happen”, where he admits that he often has a hard time now distinguishing between an actual human voice and one generated by AI.

“Listening to this you can see that this is something that people will use in the future,” says Beato [via Music Radar], after playing a couple of songs generated using the AI program Udio. “They will just bypass composers and use this. I’ve been saying this forever. Not everyone can tell that this stuff is not real.”

“All the digital processing of the human voice that’s happened with Auto-Tune and pitch correction…look it’s easier for a computer to sound like a computer than for people to sound like computers.

“They’ll just bypass the people and the companies that make this stuff will make all the money ‘cause people will listen to this,” he continues.

And while his kids can still tell which tracks are AI-generated (for now), Beato has no doubt that the technology “will get better”.

“What happens to the musicians?” he asks. “Who makes the money? Does Udio make it? Is anyone getting paid for the stuff it’s trained on? How do you even know what it’s trained on?”

“And people are going to make up their own songs. It’s like making up your own mixtape, except it’s all the things that you already like. You feel like you own it, even though you’re combining works of other people who have already written things like this.”

Watch the full video below.