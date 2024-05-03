Sam Ash is officially shutting down its stores – closing sales begin today

Following recent reports and rumours, US musical instrument retailer Sam Ash has officially announced that it’s shutting down its stores, with store-closing sales commencing effective immediately.

The company shared the news via their social media accounts today (2 May), stating: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that all Sam Ash Music store locations will begin store closing sales today.”

“This unfortunate news also presents a fantastic opportunity for great deals across our premium selection of musical instruments & pro sound equipment. We will also be offering specials on SamAsh.com during this time. Thank you for allowing us to serve musicians like you for 100 years. With much love and deep gratitude, The Ash Family.”

Fans of the retailer have flocked to the comments section to mourn the store’s closing, with many sharing some of their favourite moments and childhood memories at the store.

Virtuoso Angel Vivaldi, for one, describes Sam Ash as a “tremendous hub of inspiration” for him.

“Learned a ton about gear and met dozens of local musicians from the bulletin boards many of which are still lifelong friends. Thanks for being a pillar of so many musical communities!” He writes.

The legendary retail chain was previously rumoured to be closing all of its remaining stores unless they find a buyer. A Reddit user earlier this week claimed that “messages just went out to all company leadership but they haven’t told employees yet”.

The post also noted, “if you are an employee at a still open store; sorry if this is how you are finding out” and that it is “weird to be losing a 100 year old fixture in the guitar world”.

Founded in 1924, Sam Ash remains the largest and among the oldest chains of family-owned music stores in the US.

