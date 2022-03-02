Slash, Nile Rogers and Joan Jett to join advisory board to The Les Paul Foundation

The Les Paul Foundation is bringing in the experts, as it forms a star-studded advisory board to continue inspiring innovation and creative thinking through Les Paul’s legacy.

Slash, Joan Jett, Nile Rodgers, among others, have all been appointed to this new advisory committee in the hopes for all members to bring their own levels of experience, expertise, and creative passion in the music world, contributing to the current and future work of the Les Paul Foundation.

The Foundation aims to honour the legacy of Les Paul through the support of music education, recording, innovation, and medical research related to hearing and tinnitus.

To date, the foundation has awarded over $4,000,000 to non-profit organisations, and it is hoped that this new advisory board will help widen the outreach of the foundation.

Michael Braunstein, the executive director of the Les Paul Foundation, has said that the connection between those on the advisory council to Les Paul help share the “historic legacy” of the guitar icon.

“The individuals who have joined the Les Paul Foundation Advisory Council are a prestigious and influential group of music industry artists, educators, executives and friends. The names we announced today are a fitting tribute to Les.”

Other advisory board members include Les Paul’s godson and musician, Steve Miller, guitarist Peter Frampton, producer Richie Sambora and music executive Don Was.

The Foundation also hopes to inspire the public through the support of public exhibits that present Les Paul’s life and achievements, such as his invention of the solid-body electric guitar, and multi-track recording. Exhibits can be found in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Grammy Museum, with many more across North America.

Learn more at The Les Paul Foundation.