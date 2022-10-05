The London International Guitar Show is back for 2022

The first London International Guitar Show since 2020 is set to happen this month (October), with more than 150 exhibitors already confirmed.

The event, now in its fifth year, is expecting “record-breaking numbers” of attendees after the absence of the event due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Retail will be at the forefront of the event, with the opportunity to buy, sell and trade new, vintage and pre-owned guitars, as well as other gear and accessories too.

Each visitor will be entered into a free prize draw to win a Vintage V6 Icon electric guitar (worth over £500) provided by John Hornby Skewes. The winner will be announced on the same day.

And of course it wouldn’t be a guitar show without some live music – blues rocker and former Argent frontman, John Verity and Southern blues rock band Big River are due to perform. Contemporary acoustic folk-rock from Carrie Martin with bass player Jim Waltham is set to go ahead (those of you that like folk will want to stick around to watch The Huers too) and there will even be an exclusive UK performance by 16-year-old virtuoso Sava Bogorad.

There will be a vintage display with original ’59 ‘Bursts, 335s and other unannounced rarities hosted by ‘Burst Believers, plus workshops from Wilkinson Pickups and demos with Trevor Wilkinson and guitarist Samuel C Lees.

You can find out more on guitarshows.co.uk